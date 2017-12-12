Police search for thief who stole package from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for tons of package deliveries and, unfortunately, package pirates.

A 7News viewer sent in doorbell surveillance video of someone swiping a box from the front porch of his home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A man could be seen looking around before grabbing the package and taking off, Monday night.

The box contained gifts for relatives.

“It was clothes for my little nieces, $62 worth of clothes, not a big deal, but it is a big deal to them,” said Eddie Martinez, whose package was stolen. “The holiday season is about giving more than taking.”

Police are now searching for the thief.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

