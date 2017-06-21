Police search for teenage car thieves in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three teens who stole from a parked vehicle in Deerfield Beach.

Surveillance video captured the teenagers on bikes roaming near the Target parking lot near South Federal Highway and Southeast 10th Street before snatching a backpack from one of the parked cars on May 24.

The teens then did some shopping as cameras caught them smiling on their way out of a nearby business.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.