Police search for teen missing since Dec. 14

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a teen who has been missing for over a week.

Miami-Dade Schools Police say 15-year-old Laurie Balthazar was reported missing on Dec. 14.

She was last seen at North Miami High School, where her grandmother dropped her off.

Balthazar was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt with khaki pants. She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Balthazar has no history of running away. However, information suggests she may be with friends or with an adult boyfriend, according to Miami-Dade Schools Police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.