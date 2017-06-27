Police search for suspects in overnight West Park shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in West Park.

According to the Broward Sherif’s Office, around 1:40 a.m., Tuesday, a deputy patrolling the area heard shots fired along Southwest 28th Street and 55th Avenue.

Upon the deputy’s arrival the suspects took off in a vehicle and a short chase ensued. The fleeing vehicle finally came to a stop near Johnson Street and North 72nd Avenue in Hollywood.

Officials said the suspects bailed out. However, one person was detained.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

