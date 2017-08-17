Police search for suspects in Homestead hardware store robbery

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to identify two men who are persons of interest in a robbery in Homestead.

There was a break-in at Berry Hardware Store, located along Homestead Boulevard and Campell Drive, Monday.

Nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store, including lawn equipment.

“They riffled through all of this under here, went through everything over here, they stole all of the equipment off the wall here — this was completely full off the rack,” said Brenton Berry, whose family owns the store.

If you recognize the men seen on surveillance video or have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

