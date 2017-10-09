Police search for scrub-wearing bank robber in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A man dressed in scrubs is accused of robbing a Boynton Beach bank.

Surveillance cameras captured a man dressed for surgery as he entered the Chase Bank last Tuesday.

He passed the teller a note before he left with some cash.

If you recognize this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

