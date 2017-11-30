Police search for runaway teen from Little Havana area

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a runaway teen from the Little Havana area.

A search is underway for 16-year-old Nahya Molina. Police said Molina was last seen Thursday morning at her home near Southwest 17th Avenue and Fourth Street.

Help us locate Nahya Molina who has been reported missing from the Little Havana area since 7am today. pic.twitter.com/R8JqNcVYNj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 30, 2017

She was wearing black jogging pants and a black and gray sweater.

Molina stands at 5 feet and 4 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Molina’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

