Police search for runaway teen from Little Havana area

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a runaway teen from the Little Havana area.

A search is underway for 16-year-old Nahya Molina. Police said Molina was last seen Thursday morning at her home near Southwest 17th Avenue and Fourth Street.

She was wearing black jogging pants and a black and gray sweater.

Molina stands at 5 feet and 4 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Molina’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

