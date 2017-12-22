Police search for possible wig-wearing man who robbed Hialeah BB&T bank

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is enlisting the help of the public in finding the person who robbed a Hialeah bank, Thursday.

The FBI released photos of what appeared to be the female robber inside the BB&T located near Northwest 14th Avenue and 49th Street. The robber entered the bank and demanded money from one of the clerks.

However, investigators believe the subject was a man wearing a wig.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

