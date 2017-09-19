Police search for possible serial bank robber

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are on the lookout for a potential serial bank robber who robbed a Doral bank.

The FBI released images of a man in construction gear who, they say, robbed an Eastern National Bank, along Northwest 25th Street, near the Palmetto Expressway.

The man reportedly came in carrying a knife, demanded money from a teller, and took off.

Detectives believe the subject may be behind at least five other robberies in South Florida, and said cameras caught him in the act at two other banks.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.