Police search for Pinecrest bank robber

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance stills of a man who, they said, held up a bank in Pinecrest.

Police said customers were inside the BB&T branch along South Dixie Highway and 130th Street, Monday, when the robber demanded money from a teller and then took off.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

