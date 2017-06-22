Police search for pair of South Florida credit card thieves

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men accused of using a stolen credit card at a South Florida store.

Surveillance video captured the duo getting out of an Uber car they hailed using the credit card.

They also bought a prepaid cell phone at a Hialeah Wal-Mart.

Cops said the card was stolen from a car in Weston near Victoria Pointe Circle and Weston Hills Drive, last month.

If you have any information that can help identify these men, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.