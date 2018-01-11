Police search for owners of 2 cars possibly involved in deadly Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance pictures of two cars believed to be involved in a deadly Miami Gardens shooting.

Officials are relying on this new clue to help them find the people responsible for the shooting death of Alicia Roundtree.

Roundtree, a 42-year-old mother, was struck by stray bullets as she drove by North Dade Regional Library, last month. She crashed a few blocks away on Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue.

Investigators believe the people inside the two vehicles were arguing in the parking lot of the library, when one of them opened fire.

Officials now want more information about the owners of the cars.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

