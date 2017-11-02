Police search for Northeast Miami-Dade adult store robber

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Northeast Miami-Dade adult store.

Surveillance video at the Adult Video World store near Northeast 167th Street and Seventh Avenue shows the subject armed with a handgun demanding cash from an employee.

The robber then fired a shot into the floor then demanded the clerk hand over the $300 from the register.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

