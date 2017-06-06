Police search for missing woman in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a woman missing from Miami Gardens.

Vanice Parkes, 25, was last seen near Northeast 188th Street and First Court, Friday.

Parkes stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top with black high-waist jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

