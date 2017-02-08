Police search for missing teen in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday morning in Davie.

Davie Police said Devin James Clare was last seen in the 6000 block of Palm Trace Landings Drive. The boy is an 8th grader at New River Middle School.

Broward County Schools said Clare never made it to his school bus, Tuesday, and did not attend classes.

Clare was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts. Police said he has brown hair, brown eyes and has 2 spike earrings in his ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (954) 693-8200.

