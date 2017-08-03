Police search for missing sisters out of SWMD

From left to right: Esmeralda and Ruby Martinez (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police)

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for two young girls missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

The search is on for 11-year-old Esmeralda Martinez and 15-year-old Ruby Martinez.

Police said the two girls ran away from home and have not been seen since.

Esmeralda was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers. Ruby’s last outfit was unknown.

Both girls have long black hair with brown eyes. However, the tips of Esmeralda’s hair are blonde.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the young girls, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

