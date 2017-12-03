Police search for missing Port St. Lucie child

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A child has been reported missing out of Port St. Lucie.

Four-year-old Chelsea Noel, was last seen on Southwest Keats Street, Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a long, pink nightgown that reads “princess.”

Noel has short braids and a birthmark from her neck to her chest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.