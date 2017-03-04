Police search for missing Northwest Miami-Dade woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are enlisting the help of the public in the search for a woman missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police are searching for 32-year-old Schawnetta Markisha Viola Robinson.

Robinson was last seen Thursday, wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and black sneakers. She was seen at the 18800 block of Northwest 80th Avenue.

Robinson was last seen leaving her residence in her black 2014 Nissan Altima. She has not been heard from or seen by any family or friends.

If you have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.