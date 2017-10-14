Police search for missing Miramar woman who suffers from memory loss

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who authorities believe to be in danger.

Pearline Scott Deliford suffers from memory loss and is a Miramar resident.

Her daughter said she last spoke to her about two days ago.

Deliford could be seen driving her red Toyota Rav 4, with license plate number ASEV40.

If you have any information on Deliford’s whereabouts or the location of her car, please call 911.

