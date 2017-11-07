Police search for missing Miami woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who was last seen in Miami and may be in need of services.

Justine Pierre has been missing since Sunday and was last seen on the 11800 block of Northeast 14th Street.

The 34-year-old walked away from her home and has not returned or contacted her family since.

Pierre stands at 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans and sandals.

If you have any information on this missing person, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

