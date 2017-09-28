Police search for missing Miami teen

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy in Miami.

Nathaniel Anderson, 14, has been missing since Monday from 1019 NW 42nd St.

He is a black male, stands at 5 feet and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 603-6310.

