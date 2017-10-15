Police search for missing Margate woman

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Margate woman.

According to police, 31-year-old Gretchen Herrera stands about 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 160 pounds.

Officials say she was last seen Friday afternoon, wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Herrera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-764-4357.

