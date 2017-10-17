Police search for missing man seen leaving Fort Lauderdale hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving a Broward County hospital.

According to officials, 42-year-old Josue Garcia-Nunez was last seen leaving Broward Health Imperial Point Hospital wearing a hospital gown, last week.

He suffers from schizophrenia and depression.

Garcia-Nunez stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He relocated to South Florida from Puerto Rico prior to Hurricane Irma.

If you have any information on Garcia-Nunez’s whereabouts, please call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581.

