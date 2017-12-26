Police search for missing Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Jacksonville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to officials, 16-year-old Elizabeth Rivas Cordona was last seen on Christmas Eve in Jacksonville.

Police said her disappearance is suspicious.

Cordona may be traveling with 29-year-old Julian Salazar Zavala. They may be in a 1999, maroon Ford F250 with Florida tag DSM1M.

If you have any information on Cordona’s whereabouts, you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.