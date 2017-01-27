Police search for missing elderly man in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing elderly man from Southwest Miami-Dade.

A search is underway for 76-year-old Benito Valdes. Valdes was last seen Monday, when he left his residence, located on 17200 block of Southwest 248th Street in a 2013 White Mercedes Benz C320, with the Florida Tag X478CV.

Valdes is bald with brown eyes, and stands at 5 feet and 9 inches. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

If you have any information on this Valdes’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.