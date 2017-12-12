Police search for missing Davie woman

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Davie woman that went missing over the weekend.

According to officials, Mary Allendar was last seen at her home in Davie at 10 p.m., Sunday.

She drives a maroon, 4-door 2010 Honda Accord, with a Florida tag INJN64.

Allendar, who suffers from dementia, called her daughter Monday night and told her she was lost near Federal Highway.

If you see her, you are urged to call police.

