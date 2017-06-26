Police search for missing bailiff uniform

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County bailiff uniform has gone missing, according to police.

The uniform was stolen Friday from the Miami-Dade County Courthouse on West Flagler Street in Downtown Miami.

Officials said the uniform was stolen without a badge.

The missing uniform raises concerns that someone might attempt to impersonate a court bailiff to gain access to the facility.

The courthouse’s Director of Security, Alfred Mancina, said in a statement, “Please be vigilant of any person wearing a bailiff’s uniform who looks suspicious or unfamiliar. As a reminder, everyone must properly display their court issued ID upon entering all facilities.”

Three men were arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service on June 15 for impersonating law enforcement in an attempt to enter the federal courthouse in MIami.

“They had around five fake badges with five different credentials – CIA, Interpol, U.S. Marshals, Sheriff’s jacket and so forth.” said U.S. Marshals Assistant Chief Manny Puri.

Authorities have not released the identities of the three arrested, and the investigation remains open.

Officials still do not have a motive for the crime.

If you have any information on the missing uniform, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

