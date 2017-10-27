Police search for missing and endangered teen out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a missing juvenile with severe autism.

Sixteen-year-old Steven Meza has been missing since Friday after he walked away from the 10000 block of Nicaragua Drive in Miami and did not return.

He suffers from severe autism and requires constant supervision, according to police. He likes to frequent pools and Southland Mall.

Meza is a white male with brown eyes and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. His hair is black and cut short.

Meza was last seen wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, greenish-brown pants and black Nike shoes.

He was carrying a portable game system with headphones. He is in need of services.

If you have any information on this missing person, call the Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300.

You can also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.