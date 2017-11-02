Police search for missing 15-year-old in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood teen has gone missing, and police believe she may have suicidal intentions.

According to Hollywood Police, 15-year-old Rachel Tupler was last seen Wednesday night near the 4100 block of North 40th Avenue. Police believe she has suicidal ideations.

Tupler is a white female with brown hair and eyes. She stands at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs about 120 pounds.

Police said Tupler fled her home in the family’s minivan, a 2016 gray Honda Pilot with the Florida tag G2BMS.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to please call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 or 954-967-4411.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.