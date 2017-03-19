Police search for missing 14-year-old Homestead girl

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are enlisting the help of the public in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Christelyn Robertson, 14, was last seen Saturday near the 2400 block of Northeast Third Court in Homestead.

Robertson has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, black jeans and no shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.

