Police search for missing 13-year-old boy

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old from Northwest Miami-Dade.

The teen, Larry Caneiro, was last seen Sunday at 2 p.m., in the City of Miami Gardens.

According to officials, he was wearing a long sleeve stripped shirt and tan pants.

If you have any information on Larry’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.