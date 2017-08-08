Police search for Miami bakery bandits caught on camera

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of bakery bandits after a surveillance camera caught two of them running from the business.

Police said a total of five men broke into the New Latin American Bakery near Northwest 11th Street and 22nd Avenue in Miami, May 18.

According to investigators, the men were prowling around the front of the bakery during non-operational hours before the burglary. Once the coast was clear, one of the men threw an object at the glass door, which caused it to shatter.

According to officials, the men stole a cash register with $500 inside and a piece of baking equipment.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

