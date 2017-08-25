Police search for Massachusetts murder suspect in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Massachusetts State Police are searching for a murder suspect who may be in Coral Gables.

Authorities are searching for 46-year-old Cornel Bell in relation to the Aug. 19 murder of Michele Clarke.

According to police, Clarke used to be Bell’s girlfriend.

Police said Bell is known to have ties to Miami, and they have developed intelligence strongly suggesting that Bell may be in the Coral Gables area.

Police said Bell may be driving a stolen dark blue 2005 Ford pickup with a Massachusetts tag of FF47BK.

According to police, Bell has a long history of violent crime and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has also used the aliases Tony Smith, Mark Simmons, Cornel James, Cornel Carara, Cavin Lebert and Kerrol Florizel Bailey.

Police also issued warrants for Bell under two other aliases, for assault with intent to murder in 1997 and for armed robbery in 2002. Bell also has separate Massachusetts drivers’ licenses under three aliases.

If you have any information on Bell’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.