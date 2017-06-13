Police search for masked men who robbed Lauderhill gas station

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lauderhill Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects who robbed a gas station.

According to police, the suspects committed an armed robbery at the Exxon Gas Station located at 8208 W. Commercial Blvd. on June 6.

The suspects were able to partially disguise themselves by wearing clown masks.

The suspects pointed firearms at the clerk and demanded the money in the register. The clerk complied with the suspects’ demands, and the suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

A security camera captured the robbery and shows three different camera views.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

