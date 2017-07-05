Police search for man who robbed Miami restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a South Florida restaurant.

Police responded to an armed robbery at a Subway located at 6790 West Flagler St. in Miami, June 28.

An employee told police that an unknown male had entered the store, pulled out a Taser and demanded the money from the register.

According to police, the man purchased an item and, as the employee opened the register to give him his change back, he jumped over the counter and Tased the employee.

The man then cleaned out the cash register before fleeing on a bicycle eastbound through an alley.

The suspect is described as a male between 30 to 35 years old. He stands 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 to 170 pounds. He has a mustache and was last seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, red T-shirt with a black design, beige cargo shorts, white socks and dark-colored shoes.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.