Police search for man who intentionally hit victim with vehicle

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who, they said, intentionally struck and killed another man with his vehicle.

A memorial now lies at the scene near Northwest 11th Avenue and Second Street in Fort Lauderdale where 34-year-old Leotis Roberson was struck, Saturday.

According to police, Roberson got into an argument with 22-year-old Kevin Hubbard outside of the residence. After their argument, police said Hubbard got into a vehicle, and according to witnesses, he ran Roberson down before fleeing on foot.

“He needs to turn himself in because you definitely will be found,” said Roberson’s cousin Ricky. “There’s nowhere you can run. We know where you probably would run to, we know the areas you’re probably in, so you might as well turn yourself in because I’m not laying down until you’re caught.”

Hubbard is now wanted for second degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

