Police search for man who fatally shot Pembroke Park shop owner

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have released new surveillance video showing a clear picture of the suspect wanted for the murder of a Pembroke Park auto repair shop owner. Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The shop owner, 57-year-old Filippo Antonino, was fatally shot outside of his own business during an altercation with a man, Sept. 22.

According to reports, Antonino saw the suspect harassing an elderly man who was cutting grass near the auto repair shop. Antonino stepped in and told the suspect to back off. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot Antonino multiple times.

Antonino was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, whose face can be seen in the newly-released surveillance video from a different business.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, 5’8″ to 5’10” in height, in his mid-20s or early 30s.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

