Police search for man who beat woman after rear-ending her

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are looking for a man who beat a woman after he rear-ended her car in Aventura.

According to an incident report, it began when the victim was driving down Biscayne Boulevard when, at around the 18000 block, a man rear-ended her car.

Police said the victim then got out to check her car and saw that she sustained no damage. The other driver also got out, and when he did, police said the victim said he smelled like alcohol and was slurring his speech.

The incident report states the victim told the other driver it was OK, since her car did not sustain damage. However, police said, he responded “No, it’s not OK,” and then he grabbed her by her hair and began punching her.

Police said the victim was eventually able to get away from the subject and fled in her vehicle. He followed her, but upon driving into her apartment complex, he drove off.

Police said the victim was unable to get any identifying information about the man’s vehicle.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.