Police search for man who assaulted Palm Beach deputy

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are looking for a man who assaulted a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Deputy, early Sunday morning.

The deputy was conducting a business check in the alleyway of 1011 Seventh Avenue South in Lake Worth, officials said.

The deputy was flagged down by a man in the alleyway, then ambushed and struck on the right side of his face with a blunt object later determined to be a shank/nail.

The deputy was transported to the hospital and was treated and released.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen running eastbound from 1011 Seventh Avenue South.

Police are looking for a black male, possibly in his late 20’s to early 30’s, standing 5 feet 8 inches, with a slim build, scruffy beard/facial hair, black shirt with white letters/logo on front and unknown-color denim shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division at (561)688-3000 or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. There is a $5,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest.

