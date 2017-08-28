Police search for man who allegedly threatened NE Miami-Dade synagogue

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who, police said, threatened to shoot up a Northeast Miami-Dade synagogue.

Miami-Dade Police identified the subject as Steven H. Brooks and said he threatened to kill people at the synagogue with an uzi.

Police said Brooks had been given several trespass warnings and still returned in mid-August.

“The information that I received was he basically put out an open threat to come back and basically spray the place down with an uzi,” said Steven Rachminov, who works special protection and security at the synagogue. “At the point, come on. You’re screaming ‘wolf’ to the highest level. Things need to be done.”

Dr. Martin Karp, a Miami-Dade School Board member, is a congregant at the facility.

“I think he had basically said that he had just a few months to live, and he was going to come and take out a lot of people,” said Karp. “Anytime that you’re in a neighborhood and a place where people congregate, and there are threats made to the people there, including myself, you have grave concerns.”

The subject has not been charged with a crime. A flyer provided by MDPD mentioned that there was no probable cause for his arrest.

However, police are concerned enough about his actions to alert the community and nearby synagogues. Police are also asking for those with information on Brooks to contact authorities.

“People understand it’s just like a rabid dog. If you see him, don’t move close. Call your local authority,” said Rachminov. “If you have security on site, let security be aware of it and so forth. He shouldn’t enter any premises, he’s too dangerous.”

A statement from the synagogue’s rabbi, Ephraim Wolf, said, “Together with many other shuls and rabbis in the area, I am thankful to the MDPD for their support in protecting our communities. We are in close contact with a security firm we use … at the shul, as well the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.”

If you have any information on Brooks, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

