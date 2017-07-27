Police search for man of interest in hit-and-run of Sunrise woman

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a person of interest in relation to a woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Sunrise.

Police are searching for the man seen on surveillance video at a gas station close to the scene where 53-year-old Michelle Holguin was struck while riding her bike home from work, July 14.

Video shows the man inspecting damage to his car at a Mobil gas station, located at 12580 W Sunrise Blvd., shortly after the time Holguin was hit.

Police have not confirmed if the man is a suspect and only want to speak with him.

Holguin is now on life-support after the hit-and-run.

7News spoke to Holguin’s brother Joseph after the incident.

“I wouldn’t want it happening to his family, leaving her on the side of the road like a piece of meat. It’s not right, somebody out there knows something. Just come forward,” said Joseph.

The day after Holguin was hit, her friends went out in an attempt to gather information on who struck her.

“We can’t understand how people could be so inconsiderate – with no soul, no conscience – to hit somebody and just drag them and leave them for dead on the side of the road,” said a friend of Holguin.

If you have any information on this man’s identity or whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

