Police search for man involved in attempted carjacking at Tamarac Wal-Mart

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for a man who, they said, tried to carjack another man in broad daylight in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in Tamarac.

According to police, the subject had been walking around looking for unlocked car doors in parking lot of the Wal-Mart, located at 6931 NW 88th Ave., on Dec. 5.

Surveillance video shows the victim, Miguel Leon, leaving the Wal-Mart. Leon noticed the subject checking multiple cars in the parking lot to see if they were unlocked.

Leon confronted the subject. The subject then attacked Leon and tried to carjack him.

The subject pulled a knife, but Leon fought him off. The subject then ran away.

“We fought for about two minutes. We tussled back and forth. He had the knife in his hand. I was able to knock the knife out of his hand,” said Leon. “After that, he got out running. I chased him, couldn’t chase him anymore — I jumped in my car, followed him a little bit. After that, called Tamarac Sheriff’s Department. They came and assisted.”

Leon sustained minor injuries.

If you have any information on this attempted carjacking, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

