Police search for man accused of sexual battery and carjacking

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman and stealing her car in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, the subject, 43-year-old Calvin Thomas is a registered sex offender.

It all happened Monday, along Northwest 95th Street and 21st Avenue.

After the attack, officials said Thomas stole the victim’s gray four-door Mitsubishi Lancer.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

