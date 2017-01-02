Police search for Lauderhill shooter

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police are on the search for a subject after a shooting took place outside a Lauderhill strip mall, early Monday morning.

According to police, a shooting took place early Monday morning outside a strip mall near North University Drive and Northwest 44th Street.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

No word on that victim’s condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

