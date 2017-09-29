Police search for Hollywood purse thief

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who they believe snatched a woman’s purse at a gas station.

The robbery happened at a Hollywood gas station off Sheridan near 26th Avenue in August.

Police said the subject stole the bag from the woman’s unlocked car while she was inside the gas station.

If you recognize him, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.