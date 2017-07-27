Police search for Hollywood ear bud thief caught on camera

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who stole 41 pairs of ear buds and a back pack from an OfficeMax in Hollywood.

Surveillance pictures show this man, who’s thought to be in his thirties, last seen wearing camo shorts and a blue shirt.

He came into the store along Oakland Boulevard, Monday night, and stole nearly $600 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

