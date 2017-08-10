Police search for hit-and-run driver in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Miami Gardens.

7News was on scene, where pieces of clothing and car parts could be seen scattered across Miami Gardens Drive.

Miami Gardens Drive was shut down for several hours overnight, but it has since reopened.

According to witnesses, the victim was leaving a McDonald’s near Northwest 183rd Street and 47th Avenue, when he was struck.

“He got halfway across the street, the car him and kept going eastbound, like towards Miami Lake,” said one witness, John Marshall.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

Witnesses described the vehicle responsible as a gray Nissan Maxima, which is missing part of its front bumper.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

