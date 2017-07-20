Police search for gunman who fatally shot teen

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are asking for answers after a South Florida teen was gunned down.

Officers took to the streets to pass out flyers with a picture of 19-year-old Juwan Downes.

He was shot and killed after being dropped off by his mother near Northwest 108th Street and Seventh Avenue, last week.

“The purpose of this is to reach out to the community and to see if anyone has any information pertaining to this case,” said Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.