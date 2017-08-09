Police search for gunman in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for answers after a weekend shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade left one man dead.
Officers handed out flyers in the area of Northwest 26th Street and 36th Avenue, Tuesday, in hopes of generating leads.
According to Miami-Dade Police, 26-year-old Guillermo Gonzalez was shot and killed, Sunday night.
If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
