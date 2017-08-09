Police search for gunman in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for answers after a weekend shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade left one man dead.

Officers handed out flyers in the area of Northwest 26th Street and 36th Avenue, Tuesday, in hopes of generating leads.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 8/6/17, Guillermo Gonzalez was killed in the area of NW 26 St & NW 30 Ave. Contact @MDCrimeStoppers w/ any info. pic.twitter.com/08OGDqnCf8 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 9, 2017

According to Miami-Dade Police, 26-year-old Guillermo Gonzalez was shot and killed, Sunday night.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

