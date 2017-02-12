Search underway for guardian of child abandoned at Chuck E Cheese’s

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for the parent(s) or guardian(s) of a child who was abandoned in a Sunrise Chuck E. Cheese’s.

The 3-year-old child was found at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, at the Chuck E. Cheese’s located at 8089 West Oakland Park Blvd. A manager spotted the child wandering around inside the business with no supervision.

Police tried to locate the guardians and were unsuccessful.

According to police, surveillance video was reviewed and it appears the child was brought into the business around 5:30 p.m. by a female in her 50’s. About three hours later, the woman was seen leaving without the child.

The child is in good health and is currently in the custody of Broward Child Protective Services.

If anyone has information or knows the child please contact the Sunrise Police Department at (954) 764-4357.

